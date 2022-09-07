BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday identified the man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that left two people injured.

La’Ron Bess (18) of Summerville has been named the suspect.

Bess was caught on surveillance camera entering the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive before shooting a man, believed to be the target, and a woman who was a bystander.

BCSO said that the shooting resulted from an argument that took place outside and had nothing to do with DMV operations.

Bess is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should call BCSO at (843) 719-4505 or 911.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.