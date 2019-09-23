Suspects arrested after investigation leads to drug and gun bust in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Agents with Berkeley County Sheriffs Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Maywood Drive in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County.

Authorities had been conducting an investigation regarding the distribution of Fentanyl from someone in the home, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Courtesy of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Agents arrived on scene and were able to locate the target, 31-year-old Eric Hodnett. Hodnett was placed under arrest for Distribution of Fentanyl, authorities added.

Inside of the home they were able to locate:

Two plastic bags with a crystal substance, that weighed approximately 2.3 gross grams and field-tested presumptive for Methamphetamine

Two plastic bags with a tan rock substance, that weighed approximately 1.7 gross grams and field-tested presumptive for Heroin

Four plastic bags containing a white powder substance, that weighed approximately 98 gross grams and field-tested presumptive for Fentanyl

One plastic container with a white powder substance, that weighed approximately 24 gross grams and field-tested presumptive for Fentanyl

A Glock 23 .40 caliber that was listed as stolen out of North Charleston

Eight (8) pistols

Four (4) rifles

One (1) shotgun

31 magazines….. and not the kind you read

Three drum magazines

Three suppressors

27 boxes of ammunition

Miscellaneous gun equipment.

Officials added that the five occupants of the home were also placed under arrest with Hodnett.

Eric Hodnett, 31, was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Meth, Two counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearm, two counts of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime and Distribution of Fentanyl.

Faith Atkinson, 21, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Meth and Trafficking Fentanyl.

Robert McCorkle, 38, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin.

Maria Bair, 37, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin.

Danny Morrow, 38, was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession of Meth.

Kaathleen Dodds, 29, was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession of Meth.