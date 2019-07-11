Suspects arrested following Operation Bait Bike in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies conducted Operation Bait Bike in the College Park area due to a recent increase in criminal activity.

Deputies deployed a bait bicycle in a public area where there have been complaints related to theft, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Authorities observed an individual later identified as 35-year-old Christopher Matthew Shope, pull up on a bicycle and grab the bait bicycle. Shope was taken into custody as he was pulling into a residence where deputies received numerous drug complaints.

Shope was charged with Larceny of a Bicycle.

Deputies deployed the bait bicycle in a different area. While deploying the bicycle, a plainclothes deputy observed shoplifting in progress which turned into a disturbance. According to officials, after a brief struggle, the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Jacob Kennedy, was taken into custody by the deputy and cover officers.

While he was being placed into a patrol vehicle he kicked the vehicle, causing damage to a Berkeley County vehicle. Kennedy was charged with Shoplifting, Malicious Injury to Property and Evading Arrest.