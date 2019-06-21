Swimming holes closed, high bacteria levels detected

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The SC Department of Health confirmed Friday two popular swimming spots in Berkeley County are closed.

According to a DHEC spokesperson, Santee Cooper’s most recent sampling of two swimming areas, Overton Park and Somerset Point, are closed after high levels of E. coli were detected in samples. The parks will remain closed until satisfactory samples are taken.

Santee Cooper’s Overton Park and Somerset Point are Natural Swimming Areas. A Natural Swimming Area is an area where a fee or membership is required to gain access to a natural freshwater location where swimming is promoted, according to DHEC.

At Natural Swimming Areas, it’s required that two water samples per month are taken during the swimming season. These samples are analyzed for E. coli. If a sample is greater than 349 colonies/100 ml, the area must be closed until a satisfactory sample is taken. Santee Cooper’s most recent sampling of these two Natural Swimming Areas were greater than 349 colonies/100 ml, therefore the swimming areas are closed until satisfactory samples are taken.