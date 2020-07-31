Taking care of your mental health amid the pandemic

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dealing with the pandemic can take a toll on mental health, especially with many out of work for an extended time or dealing with financial uncertainty.

Health experts are helping people cope with many of the changes happening in our lives.

“Mental health is very important – 1 in 5 US citizens will have a diagnosable mental health issue in their lifetime,” said Matthew Dorman, Exe. Dir., Berkeley Community Mental Health Center.

The Berkeley Community Mental Health Center provides treatment for 3,500 patients every year.

“COVID has created quite a challenge for The Department of Mental Health and the Berkeley Community Mental Health Center.”

What used to be a full parking lot and lobby is now empty. They have moved to treating patients remotely or from tents outside whenever possible.

“Back in March 2020, we sent 75% of our staff home and provide telehealth services and telepsychiatry services.”

At first, COVID changes lowered the number of patients reaching out for help in March through May.

But that has changed.

“People are finding themselves more and more having difficulty with depression and anxiety,” said Dorman.

They saw a dramatic increase of patients, 33% more from May to June. They expect that to continue.

“We are very concerned about the impact this is having on children and adolescents.”

Dorman went on to say, “It’s very important if you need services to please contact your Mental Health Center in Berkeley County. Citizens, please contact the Berkeley Mental Health Center, we can talk through any issues you may be having.”