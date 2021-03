HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Yeamans Hall Canteen Food Truck Park on Sunday will host “Taste the Cure,” a fundraiser organized by the food truck community to benefit one of their own.

The event is in honor of William Ratcliff, owner of SOCU food truck, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer.

Participating food trucks include J&B’s Bucket List, Zimos Falafel & Gyro, Area 51 Foods, Gorditas Locas, Mora Ice Cream, and Tap Truck.

The event runs from noon to 7:00 p.m.