MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A couple of employees at the Berkeley County landfill stepped up to help their community after dozens of people reported tire damage from screws in the roadway.

People driving on Highway 52 near Foxbank Plantation said their tires were punctured by hundreds of screws left in the road. One person News 2 spoke with counted 26 screws in one of their tires.

At least once a week, Jim Sherrow and Brianna Morris spend time collecting trash along US 52 near the landfill.

“We basically take care of the grass cutting; we’re the labor crew here for the landfill,” said Sherrow. “Wednesday afternoon, our supervisor said that there are complaints about people running over screws somewhere on Highway 52.”

So, while they were out picking up trash on Thursday: “I looked over at the road and it was covered in these sheetrock screws still,” said Morris.

“We saw how many screws it was, and Brianna said, ‘you know, they got that magnet over at the convenience center.’ I said, well, you go get it,” recalled Sherrow.

“I called our supervisor and our superintendent and asked them if we could get a magnet and clean them up. They both said yes, even though we’re not supposed to do stuff like that,” Morris said.

They found screws more than a mile down the road and collected about three to four pounds of the two-inch sheetrock screws using the magnet.

“I’m actually glad I could help the rest of our community and Berkeley County to note have to spend so much money on fixing the tires because we know it’s been rough the gas prices going up,” said Morris.

Morris and Sherrow believe they were able to pick up all of the screws.