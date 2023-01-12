BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after deputies said he became angry over a missing cell phone and shot two individuals at a Sangaree apartment.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Parkway Village Apartments on Sunday evening. Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Through an investigation, deputies learned the suspect – identified as Quedellis Salters, Jr., was angry when he could not find his cell phone and thought that someone had taken it, according to affidavits.

Documents show one of the victims was in a bedroom when Salters entered and shot her with a handgun, striking the female in the chest just above her heart. Another victim was in the hallway when Salters shot him in the arm.

The mothers of both victims pleaded with Salters not to shoot, according to deputies. Both victims were taken to an area hospital by EMS. Their conditions are unknown.

The affidavit revealed there were young children – approximately five years of age – in the bathroom when one of the bullets went through the wall and into the bathroom where they were located. None of the children were struck.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said that Salters walked up and “put his arms in front of him and made an excited utterance to deputies” stating that he was the one that shot the victims.

The victim and multiple witnesses also identified Salters as the shooter. After authorities read Salters his Miranda rights, they said he again admitted to shooting the victims.