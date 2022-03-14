MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A teenager has been arrested in connection to a double homicide that happened earlier this month in Sangaree.

An investigation led detectives to a 17-year-old from Ladson, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. The teen was arrested by the US Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force on March 11 while in his hotel room at the Port Orlando Resort in Florida.

Deputies responded to an emergency call from the staff at the Brighton Park Emergency Room on March 2nd for a possible shooting victim.

Once there, deputies said they located two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the two died at the hospital, the other was taken to Trident Medical Center and died the next morning.

Sheriff Lewis said the teen is now facing two charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and will be charged as an adult. He is currently awaiting an extradition hearing from Florida.

The victims were previously identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office as 15-year-old Malaki Trayvion Mazyck and 18-year-old Kenyon Johnson.

An investigation is ongoing.