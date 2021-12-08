Teen arrested Saturday after attempting to rob 7-Eleven in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile was arrested Saturday after attempting to rob a 7-Eleven in Goose Creek.

Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department were dispatched to the convenience store on St. James Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. where they met with employees.

A store manager and a clerk were working at the counter at the time of the incident. The clerk told police the juvenile walked up to her counter and asked for money from the register. After she refused, the clerk said the teen pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, according to a police report.

The clerk did not think the gun was real and said, “get out of my store with that,” to the teen. That is when the teen pointed the gun at the ceiling and fired one shot before running out of the shop.

Reports show customers inside the store ran outside after the shot was fired, and the clerk ran to a back room to call the police.

The 13-year-old male did not take any money or items when he left the store. He was later found near the Brandywine Apartments, located behind the 7-Eleven, where he was arrested.

He told police he got the gun from his grandfather’s safe.

According to the report, the teen’s mother called Goose Creek police because her son had been missing all day. She was directed to the responding officers and met them at the department.

No injuries were reported. The teen is being charged with robbery/armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.