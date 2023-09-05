BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers are facing charges after Berkeley County deputies say they stole a tow truck and attempted to break into vehicles in the Sangaree community.

Berkeley County dispatch received a call shortly before 4:00 a.m. in reference to individuals attempting to break into vehicles on Lancashire Road.

Deputies immediately responded to the scene and came across several suspects on Sangaree Parkway.

“When deputies tried to make contact, the suspects ran. A deputy gave chase on foot while other deputies responded and set up a perimeter,” said officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

A 14-year-old suspect was captured by deputies and taken into custody. It was discovered that the teen was armed with a firearm, which deputies say was reported stolen out of the North Charleston Police Department. Several car keys were also found in the teen’s hoodie.

“Due to the seriousness of the crime and deputies already locating one firearm, K9 Kai was deployed to conduct a track for the other suspects. While tracking, K9 Kai located another firearm and then soon located the other suspect,” said BCSO officials.

That suspect was a 15-year-old.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the teens stole a tow truck from Always Towing and drove it to Sangaree to commit the crimes. The company told deputies the truck was stolen from the Tall Pines area.

Both juveniles were taken into custody and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia where they will be charged with grand larceny, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, receiving stolen goods, and resisting arrest.

Other charges are likely.