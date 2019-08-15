The 22nd Annual Cross Kids Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dozens of children at Cross High School today for the annual Cross Kids day.

The event is designed to help families living in rural areas of South Carolina know what resources they have access to.

Theresa Prioleau is a teacher at Cross Elementary School and the founder of Cross Kids Day. Her vision is to simple; to bring urban resources to rural communities.

Cross High School Gym

“I’ve been in this community for almost 40 years. A lot of people still don’t know what’s available to them, things they can take advantage of,” says Prioleau.

She claims the idea came to her out of the blue. “So it just dawned on me- a revelation- to do something for kids in the means of giving back,” says Prioleau.

“As an educator, I know that at the time we had kids that were getting in trouble, kids that didn’t have any outlets, anything positive going on.” Theresa Prioleau

Keep Berkeley Beautiful Table

Over 50 tables of local and state organizations, healthcare professionals, mental health specialists, agencies, non-profits and more filled the Cross High School Gym.

There’s a little bit of something for everyone at Cross Kids Day. Whether you like science, reading, or even baby alligators; there’s a table for that.

“Tracy” the 6-month-old alligator

Liz Vaughn brought her 6-month-old baby alligator that she calls “Tracy.” Vaugh works at Cypress Gardens and is in charge of coordinating educational field trips for multiple counties in the area.

Maliq Ravenel is an 8th grade student at Cross High School. This is his third time at Cross Kids Day.

“I’d say some of the science experiments were my favorite part,” says Ravenel. “I’m definitely interested in that,” he claimed when hearing about the reptile table.

It’s students like him that remind Prioleau of her reason for creating the event. In the future she hopes to continue to spark students’ interest in learning.