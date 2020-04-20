The calm before the storm; residents prepare for more severe weather

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- In the midst of severe weather, we want to make sure that you know how to brace for the storm. However, residents in Moncks Corner are still trying to recover from Monday’s storm; that brought devastating tornadoes to the community.

Debris is still stacked up in piles all around the Fairlawn Community. An impacted resident’ son drove all the way from Georgia to help clean up the damage.

“I got a text from my mom saying they got hit. I jumped up out of bed, got dressed, and starting coming towards them. I knew they needed my help,” says Dylan Baker.

With homes still in shambles, residents say they are preparing for the second round of storms. Many are using tarps to shield exposed roofs from the rain. Some have even boarded up their front doors for protection.

Baker says that he had planned to drive back to Georgia because he was scheduled to work. When he heard about potential bad weather, he decided to stay and help his family.

“Just to be close to them a little bit longer,” he says. “I talked to my boss and she said ‘family first’.”

While it’s too soon to tell the impact of tonight’s potential weather, Storm Team 2 has recommended a few tips to keep you and your family safe.





While the Moncks Corner community hopes the storm won’t bring more devastation, they say that they are ready to face it together. For the latest Storm Team 2 Weather updates, click here.