The City of Goose Creek could soon be joining the electric business

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek is one step closer to creating a city-owned electric utility. Council plans to vote on a series of ordinances and referendums during their meeting on Tuesday that could start that process.

People living in Goose Creek voted to create the utility in a referendum back in December of last year.

Initially, the first and only customer would be the Century Aluminum plant. Goose Creek would establish an electric utility in order to provide electricity to the property that Century Aluminum sits on. The City would buy power on the open market, put that power out for bid, and would then turn around and sell that power to Century Aluminum.

Goose Creek plans to annex the acreage that Century aluminum sits on. That gives the City zoning control over any future development of that property.

“We would get the property taxes and business licenses from Century Aluminum. Revenue from that is going to exceed one million dollars a year,” City of Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said. “Additionally, it puts us in the electric business and we would make a profit from that as well. So, the upsides are zoning control and significant municipal revenue.”

The City of Goose Creek, however, cannot take territory from Berkeley Electric Cooperative. Anybody who is currently receiving power from Berkeley Electric would keep their Berkeley Electric services.

Century Aluminum currently has a contract with Santee Cooper to provide power until December 31, 2020. It is Goose Creek’s goal to be in the position to provide that power on January 1, 2021, following the expiration of that contract.

City Council plans to discuss these motions at their meeting Tuesday night at council chambers starting at 7 p.m.