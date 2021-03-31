‘The good Lord had them sitting there for me’: Heart attack survivor thanks BCSO deputies who saved his life

BONNEAU, S.C. (WCBD)- Bonneau resident Luis House was suffering from his 4th heart attack when Berkeley County Deputies were able to step in and get him to the hospital in life-saving time. Just days after surgery, House invited those deputies to his home so he could thank them in person.

“I was in a lot of pain like my chest was fixin’ to explode at any minute,” says House.

He and his wife were racing to the hospital on Friday, March 26th, but House says the 55 MPH speed limit was about to take his life. Thankfully, they noticed a few BCSO vehicles parked on the side of the road and decided to pull over for help.



Fogle (Left) House (Center) Graff (Right)

“For some reason they were sitting there and the good Lord had them there for me. They were less than a mile from my house. I can’t say enough,” he says.

It was PFC Jeremy Fogle and Sgt. Cody Graff who were at the right place at the right time.

“We could tell right away something was wrong. Mr. Luis was laid back in the front seat. You could tell he was hurting,” says Graff.





They decided to contact EMS to try and get House to the hospital as soon as possible. When they discovered the ambulance was still 12 minutes away, instinct took over.

“12 minutes out was just a little too far for someone having a heart attack,” says Graff, “Mr. Fogle loaded up Mr. Luis and got him in the patrol car and we got him to the hospital as fast as we could.”

According to House, those minutes saved managed to save his life and even prevented further damage to his heart.

“If I hadn’t gotten to the ER when I did, it would have been a bad day for me,” he says.

As the deputies gather in House’s front lawn, he lets them know how thankful he is to be standing here today; especially with the recent birth of 2 new grandchildren.

“I have 7 total and I’m proud of each one of them,” says House.

For Fogle and Graff, getting to hear someone say ‘thank you’ is not something they experience often in their line of work.

“I’ve been doing it for a little over 12 years now. I’ve never had somebody come up and say ‘because of what you’ve done, you saved my life.’ It’s nice. It’s very rewarding right now,” says Graff.

House says that he will be taking it easy for the next few days as he recovers from surgery but is excited to go hunting for turkey season as soon as he’s healed.