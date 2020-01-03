The importance of microchipping your dog and updating the records

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Are your dogs microchipped? A few recent cases where dogs were reunited with their owners after being missing for years has been making the news.

The stories highlight the importance of making sure your animals are properly microchipped in case they become lost.

Dr. Jan Crowe at Creekside Veterinary Clinic in Goose Creek shared some ideas for increasing the chances of reuniting with your furry family member.

“Microchipping is something that we will do with every pet if we can talk into the owner letting us do it,” said Dr. Crowe.

The veterinarian said the chip can be the critical link between losing a pet for good or finding your pet, even years later.

“If a dog gets loose- if the cat gets loose, and they’re picked up by the SPCA for example, or if they’re picked up by anyone and take it into the SPCA or a veterinary office, those animals are scanned to see if they have a microchip,” she said. “That microchip can bring them back to the owner and replace the pet with the owner.”

In just the last couple of weeks, one Lowcountry dog was reunited after being missing for four years thanks to a microchip. Another Lowcountry dog was reunited after being missing for six years.

“The chip is a little bigger than a grain of rice and it’s a very simple procedure to put it in,” said Dr. Crowe.

The price varies but generally will run you about $50. Once it is in there, a quick scan of the dog will bring up a number. That number can be used to identify the owner in an online database.

“The important thing is to keep the registry updated with whatever microchip company they’re registered with,” she said.

So, make sure if you move, change phone numbers or give your dog to someone else, the new information is attached to the dog.

“This has happened at least five or six times in Crowfield area behind us – they find a dog, they run it by to be scanned, then before they leave here we’ve got the owner on the phone and they are usually on their way to get the dog.”

The bottom line: Make sure your pet is microchipped and keep that information up-to-date.