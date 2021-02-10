The ‘Meeting Tree’ on Cainhoy Rd has been removed despite months of protest

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 300-year-old tree has been cut down to make room for the Clements Ferry Road Widening Project.

At 9 P.M. on Tuesday, crews began to cut the limbs off of the historic tree which was located between property owned by Sammy Sanders and the intersection of Cainhoy Road and Clements Ferry Road.

The State Historic Preservation Office says it investigated the historical significance of the tree but found it did not play any significant role to the community.

Property owner Sammy Sanders sat in the tree since November to keep it from coming down.

“The Coastal Conservation League recommended that they widen the road to the other side even though it was going to affect a little more wetland because of the tree and the history and all. Berkeley County would have nothing to do with it,” Sanders added.

Berkeley County says more than 60 trees will be planted to mitigate the impact.