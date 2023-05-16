BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies are investigating after thieves allegedly broke into the Handy Mart in Macedonia over the weekend and got away with a safe.

Two men wearing masks forcefully broke into the store only 20 minutes before employees arrived for work on Sunday morning.

“They come and pry the door open. They come straight in, jumped over the county. They knew right where the safe was – lifted the safe out of the ground with a crowbar and put it on the counter and took it out,” said Sandra Lewis, assistant manager for Macedonia Handy Mart.

She added, “They got to the propane (tank area) and a car come from across the road, pulled in. He put it into the backseat of the car. They were getting ready to pull forward, they pulled back out and backed into the street and down the road they went.”

Sgt. Jessica Mackey with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a Nissan Marano, grey in color, and maybe a newer model.

It appears the criminals were trying to make sure their license plates would not be caught on security video. The crime is very similar to another burglary in Calhoun County that happened last Thursday.

“They had a vehicle that looks really similar do the exact same thing at one of their gas stations,” said Sgt. Mackey.

Lewis said she was just happy no one was hurt during the robbery.

“It’s dangerous out there. Truly dangerous. You gotta watch your back, your sides, everywhere. Because it can be really dangerous,” she said.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.