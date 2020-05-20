Thieves steal catalytic converters from Booze Pop truck, church vans in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a growing problem. Several people in Berkeley County have reported that catalytic converters have been stolen right out of their vehicles.

It even happened to one of the Booze Pop trucks in Summerville.

“It looks like a team of three (people) jumped out and stole a catalytic converter out of one of our trucks in 10 minutes,” said Woody Norris, the owner of Booze Pops, as he reviewed security footage.

Norris said that truck could not operate since the theft on Sunday morning.

“Which put us down and hurt our business tremendously for the last two days,” he said.

He is now offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Woody is not alone.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have taken seven different incident reports,” said Goose Creek Police Department Chief LJ Roscoe. “We’ve had 19 catalytic converters stolen off of vehicles.”

Including at least two church vans; Heritage Baptist Church on Redbank Road was hit by thieves and over on Old Moncks Corner Road, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at the Church of Christ.

“We’ve also had them take it off of city vehicles that are golf course vehicles parked overnight and one employee’s vehicle that was parked overnight on city property.”

Authorities are working on the case.

“We have our investigators already working some leads on these cases. We’re actually going to some of the scrap yards that buy them to try and get information and make sure they’re requiring people who are selling them to provide identification,” said Chief Roscoe.

“You know, being a veteran-owned business, we’re not afraid to call these people out. We’re calling them out. We need the community’s help to find these thieves,” said Norris.

If you have any information on the thefts, you are urged to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.