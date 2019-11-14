Thinking of selling your home in Berkeley County? Here’s what you should know

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – People looking to move to the Berkeley County area are looking at median home prices of about $216,000. According to Jon Stroud, with Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, single-family homes are at about $262,000. Townhomes and condos are around $176,000 for the area.

“It’s about a 6-percent increase over the last year, which is trending a little bit higher than we’d like to see, but they’re doing very well,” said Stroud.

He credits healthy business growth.

“Volvo has been a big part of that,” Stroud said. “It’s really helping Berkeley County grow and it’s a very business-friendly county”

This includes several planned urban developments and several industrial parks, like in the Wando-Canehoy area. Or the Nexton Community. But Stroud adds it’s a mixed-use region.

“So you can find those large lots, and get some acreage for a home,” Stroud said. “Or you can live in a planned development if you will where there are shops and businesses right there.”

He said Berkeley County has lots of affordable housing compared to other areas.

“When people come to the Charleston area, and their biggest issue is an affordable home, obviously the little bit further away from the ocean, the better the price is,” Stroud said. “You get more home for the money.”

Which explains the increase in sales in the market. Stroud suggests now is the time to sell your home if you’re living in Berkeley County.

“And actually, if you’re looking for a townhome and condo, right now inventory is up in that market,” said Stroud.

But, if you’re not ready to sell — mid-February typically kicks off the beginning of the seller’s season.

“Our best months, March, April, May, June and July, and then the market will start to slow a little bit,” said Stroud.

Right now, as we head into the holiday season, we enter the lowest sales month. But as a seller, there’s less competition, so Stroud said it’s still a great time to list your home.