Third suspect arrested in connection to Moncks Corner Facebook murder plot

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of Elijah Munger (22) for a January 1 attempted murder.

According to the report, law enforcement found the victim in his car — which had been shot at — on Merrimack Boulevard “after being lured to the area through Facebook Messenger to meet with an individual.”

Munger’s arrest is the third in the case; a local couple has already been charged with attempted murder and is facing charges for a subsequent murder.

A similar crime on January 2, in which the victim died, led to the arrest of Melissa Marie Mosley (40) and Jerrod Lee Smith (25).

Munger was arrested in Indiana and is being charged with attempted murder. He is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.