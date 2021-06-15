“This is war!” Hanahan couple arrested for storming Capitol during January 6 insurrection

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A warrant filed June 9 by the FBI details the involvement of John and Stacie Getsinger of Hanahan, South Carolina in the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

According to the warrant, multiple people called to report the Getsinger’s involvement.

One person said that the couple was caught on video entering the Capitol saying “This is war! We’re storming the Capitol!” A second person said that Stacie posted about storming the Capitol in a Facebook group. Stacie’s Facebook musings about the event were confirmed by a third person, who sent the following screenshot:

Another tipster shared photos of Stacie coordinating rides to D.C. in the “Berkeley County Growth and Development” Facebook page.

Based on the screenshots, officials obtained warrants to search the Getsingers’ Facebook records and discovered that they both admitted to being in the Capitol.

Multiple images of the Getsingers in and around the Capitol on January 6 were obtained as well, both from livestreams taken by others present, and by security video.

After surveillance video showed individuals agents believed to be the Getsingers inside the Capitol, with one using a cell phone, the FBI obtained warrants for John Getsinger’s cell phone records.

Records indicated that John’s cell phone was active in the area at the time of the insurrection.

The warrant indicates that the Getsingers violated the following:

Title 18 U.S.C. §§ 1752(a)(1) and (2), which make it a crime to: (1) knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so; and (2) knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so. For purposes of Section 1752 of Title 18, a “restricted building” includes a posted, cordoned off, or otherwise restricted area of a building or grounds where the President or other person protected by the Secret Service, including the Vice President, is or will be temporarily visiting; or any building or grounds so restricted in conjunction with an event designated as a special event of national significance.

Title 40 U.S.C. §§ 5104(e)(2)(D)and(G), which make it a crime to willfully and knowingly: (D) utter loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before, or any deliberations of, a committee of Congress or either House of Congress; and (G) parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.

The couple was taken into custody at the Charleston County Detention Center on Tuesday morning.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.