Thousands of blended learning students in Berkeley County will return to the classroom early next year

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of Berkeley County students under blended learning will return to the classroom beginning early next year.

The Berkeley County School District decided to make some changes that will affect all 17,000 of the students who are currently using the blended path learning format.

“Last night, our chief academic officer, Dr. Kelly Wolf, presented a plan to the board for return for traditional students to the school facilities in Berkeley County,” explained Katie Tanner, the district’s public information officer.

Pre-K through second grade students who are in blended learning, “will make a full return by January 4th,” said Tanner. “The only exceptions to that will be if a student is granted a medical exemption or a hardship exception.”

Additionally, 3rd and 5th grade students, “are going to have that same return; however, between November 2nd and November 10, they will have an opportunity to complete the transition pathways form that was re-open for those students.”

These students will be able to continue in blended learning with medical or hardship exceptions.

“Or, if they have demonstrated sufficient progress. So, they are going to be looking at ELA and math progress, along with attendance.”

Students will have to be performing well in math and English and cannot have missed more than 10 days this year to qualify to remain in blended learning.

The window to apply to remain in blended learning for K through 5th grade opens from November 2nd through November 10th.

“Primary and elementary, that’s the pre-K through 5th, would make that return on January 4th,” said Tanner.

Meanwhile, 6th – 12th grade students will be similar to 3rd through 5th, but they will have to be performing well in their core classes to remain in blended learning. They will need to apply between January 4th and January 10th.

“Secondary students, which are your 6th through 12th graders, will return to school on February 1st,” Tanner said.

The Berkeley County School District said they will be putting more information about these changes on their website in the coming weeks.