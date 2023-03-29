GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Three schools in Goose Creek were placed on lockdown Wednesday after a call was received by Berkeley County dispatchers regarding a potential gunman.

Dispatchers attempted to transfer the call to the Goose Creek Police Department, but the caller hung up.

Officials tell News 2 that their units responded to Westview primary, elementary, and middle, schools around 2:00 p.m. and searched the schools for any potential threats.

The schools were placed on lockdown until officers cleared all three locations after not finding any threats.

“Law enforcement has advised that officers have concluded their investigations at all three Westview Schools, and that it is safe to lift the lockdowns. Schools and after school programs will resume normal schedules,” the district said in a message to parents.

Law enforcement remains on the scene directing people out of the schools and ensuring everyone gets home safely.