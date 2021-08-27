Three $300K Palmetto Cash 5 lottery tickets sold at grocery store in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A grocery store in Hanahan sold not one but three winning lottery tickets – each worth $300,000.

State lottery officials say all three Palmetto Cash 5 tickets were purchased for Thursday night’s drawing at the Lowes Foods on Tanner Ford Boulevard.

The tickets matched all five numbers that were drawn, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket holder, or holders, powered up for an additional dollar to see the $100,000 top prize increased to $300,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Thursday, August 26

5 – 16 – 17 – 30 – 37 Power-Up: 3

Check your tickets! Lottery officials say the winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 prizes.