BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people on narcotics charges.

According to BCSO, agents received a tip that a repeat offender may be involved with narcotics again. Thomas Walter Ward Jr. was known to agents for previous investigations into heroin and fentanyl distribution in Goose Creek and Hanahan.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Ward and found 12 grams of fentanyl in his possession. They then searched the home in which Ward was living, where they found more fentanyl.

The homeowner, Carey Glass, and another woman in the home, Abbey Pease, were both arrested as well.

Ward is being charged with trafficking fentanyl, Glass is being charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and Pease is being charged with trafficking fentanyl.