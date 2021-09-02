Three Berkeley County School District schools going virtual

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Berkeley County School District (BCSD) schools on Thursday announced that they will move to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, September 7.

Students at Berkeley Middle, St. Stephen Middle, and Cross High School will learn virtually for two weeks and return on September 21.

BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson, provided the following statement:

“The decision to transition these three schools to a distance learning platform for the next two weeks was not made lightly. We understand the burden this places on our students, staff and families as our shared goal is to provide quality instruction to our students in our buildings; however, the impact of COVID-19 related reports in these schools necessitated this difficult decision. We look forward to the return of these students on Tuesday, September 21.”

Students can still pick up free breakfast and lunch between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at their respective schools.

