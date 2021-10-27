Three Berkeley County schools placed on lockdown amid nearby law enforcement activity

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three schools in Berkeley County were placed on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to nearby law enforcement activity.

Authorities were investigating a shoplifting incident when the suspect possibly ran near the schools.

Westview Primary, Westview Elementary and Westview Middle Schools were placed on lockdown to keep students and staff members safe during their search.

Students who ride the school bus or are picked up by car are allowed to leave, those who walk home are being kept at the school to keep kids safe while police search the area with K9s.

