Three dead after fatal collision in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people are dead after a collision in Berkeley County on Nexton Parkway Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, a 2008 Toyota Avalon was traveling South on Nexton Parkway when it attempted to make a left turn onto Brighton Park Blvd. and was struck in the passenger side by a 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

SCHP reports that all three occupants of the Toyota Avalon were reported deceased at the scene due to the crash. The driver and front seat passenger were wearing seatbelts and the back seat occupant was not.

The collision continues to be investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.