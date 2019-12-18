Three in custody following chase, crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people are in custody after a police chase ended with a crash in Berkeley County.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted what turned out to be a stolen vehicle on Red Bank Road around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputy Baker said a pursuit began and later came to an end when the suspect vehicle clipped another car and crashed at Highway 78 and Elm Center Road.

Three people were apprehended following the case. One of the suspects has active armed robbery warrants.

The only injury was to the driver who deputies say hurt their arm.

