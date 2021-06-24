Goose Creek PD: Three injured after suspect collides with SUV during chase in stolen truck

Video provided to counton2.com by Jessica Ariel Hefner

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were injured following a police chase in Goose Creek on Thursday afternoon.

Capt. James Brown said the Goose Creek Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen stating that a wanted person was seen in the parking lot of a Walmart Neighborhood Market off St. James Avenue.

An officer responded to the location and found the car, which was stolen, unoccupied.

While waiting for backup, the suspect approached and entered the Ford F-150.

“Additional officers arrived and believing they had the suspect vehicle pinned in, they approached the vehicle on foot,” Capt. Brown. “The officers gave multiple verbal commands, which the suspect ignored. Almost striking the officer’s patrol vehicles, the suspect fled the scene.”

During a vehicle pursuit, the stolen truck collided with an uninvolved SUV, causing it to overturn at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Davenport Road around 1:00 p.m.

Two people inside the SUV and the driver of the suspect vehicle were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.