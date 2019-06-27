Timberland High School band to perform at National Independence Day parade

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry high school band will be representing the entire state of South Carolina in Washington DC.

The Timberland High school marching band is preparing to leave for Washington on Tuesday after receiving an invite from Congressman Jim Clyburn. They will be only South Carolina band to perform at the National Independence Day parade in Washington, DC.

“It feels amazing because it’s an honor for them to pick us up, because band doesn’t get a lot of recognition—so it feels good to know that we matter.” Bryanna Jackson, who plays Tuba

“They’re gonna see the best group, to go see the best band, they can be entertained by the showmanship, the pageantry, the musicianship… they’re going to see the best of South Carolina, most definitely.” Prince Brewington, Dir. of Bands, Timberland High

The band will leave Tuesday and perform during the parade on July 4th.