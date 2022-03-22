LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Ladson woman for the murder of a homeless man buried in a shallow grave next to the trailer in which she was living.

According to the incident report, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office were trying to find a homeless man named Jonathan Jones when they were told by an informant that Jones had been stabbed to death with a screwdriver.

The informant told deputies that the person responsible was Shannon Bonilla, who had been seen cleaning blood off the walls with bleach, and that Jones was buried on the property where Bonilla lived.

Since the property was in Berkeley County, BCSO responded and located the body.

Deputies put out a warrant for Bonilla’s arrest and after a brief search, she was located at a Summerville motel.

Bonilla was charged with murder and denied bond.