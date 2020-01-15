To help with overcrowding, a new school could be built in the Carnes Crossroads community

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A creative solution is on the table to help with part of the overcrowding problem at Cane Bay elementary and middle schools.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, district officials mentioned a plan between them and the Carnes Crossroads developers which could lead to a new school.

“I think we all are aware that there’s some explosive growth happening in Berkeley County overall but specifically in our Cane Bay area,” said Katie Tanner, Public Information Officer, BCSD.

The overcrowding was a topic at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

“The big news last night was a vote to have the superintendent, to authorize the superintendent to execute a memorandum of understanding and agreement with the developers from Carnes Crossroads for voluntary impact fees and also to look at potential locations for a K-8 school off of 176.”

The impact fee would be paid for by the builders as new homes are built in the Carnes Crossroads Community.

The K-8th grade school would be built somewhere in Carnes using those impact fee dollars. And again, the developer is willing to agree to this voluntarily. After Tuesday night’s vote, negotiations can begin to work out the details.

“We are very excited that the developer for Carnes Crossroads, which is a Daniel Island development company, this is a voluntary step that they have taken in support of education they are aware of what’s happening- they know the needs of the school district they understand the needs of our kids.”

While there’s not a timetable for when the school would be built, or even when the agreement would be reached, school officials say they are planning on working on this as quickly as possible.