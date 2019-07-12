Town of Moncks Corner seeing tourism boom with new recreation complex

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – We previously told you about how the Town of Moncks Corner was building a major recreation complex, which they hoped would attract ballplayers to the town on a regular basis.

The complex has been built and now the players are here. But, that’s not the only positive thing, one man said he is also seeing a dramatic increase in business.

The new complex is going to be jam-packed this weekend. Right now, a banner over Main Street welcomes the 2019 Dixie Girls State Softball Championship to Moncks Corner.

It’s the first girl’s state championship they are hosting.

Multiple ball fields, a basketball court, a playground, even a shelter used for the town farmer’s market means business. Tournaments are already scheduled for 32 out of the 52 weeks of the year.

“Our complex is booked almost every weekend throughout the whole year. Whether it’s a softball tournament, baseball tournaments, adult men’s, adult league tournament, or if it’s a charity kickball event,” said Becky Ellison, Moncks Corner Recreation Director.

David Hansen, general manager of the Moncks Corner Inn said the impact is great for restaurants and hotels like his, with visitors from North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

“We’ve got folks staying here and impact probably 300 rooms,” he said. “We try to keep people in our community. There are several nice restaurants available here in town– they all get a great impact with the new complex in the area.”

Not only is the softball tournament taking place, but tonight they’re also holding a fireworks display.