Town of Moncks Corner to host drive-thru Trunk or Treat event Wednesday

This flyer, provided by the Town of Moncks Corner, promotes its annual (drive-thru) Trunk or Treat event

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner will host a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event Wednesday evening.

Those attending will stay in their cars and drive through the event as town employees and supporting organizations, businesses, and sponsors hand out treats.

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27th at the Regional Recreation Complex on East Main Street.

To ensure traffic flow is safe and smooth, those attending the drive-thru event should enter the complex from East Main Street. “There will be no direct access to the Trunk or Treat from Highway 52 or Leisure Time Place,” town leaders said.

Officials say the traffic flow will be directed with help from the Moncks Corner Police Department. Double lane traffic will loop through the parking lot and then exit left onto Peagler Way and on towards US 52. There will be signs and traffic cones directing vehicles through the complex.





“We’re excited to bring the drive-through experience back for one more year,” said Moncks Corner Town Public Information Officer, Molly Willard. “We have great local businesses, churches, and organizations that can’t wait to see the kids.”

Willard said the double lanes will help families get to and through the event faster than last year “with just as much fun and candy.”