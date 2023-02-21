MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Captain Steve Young of the Moncks Corner Police Department (MCPD) will become the police chief on Tuesday — the department’s third chief in about two years.

Former Chief David Brabham resigned in January citing medical reasons. Chief Brabham took over from former Chief Rick Ollic, who retired in March of 2022.

A committee of community leaders helped in the town’s search for former Chief Brabham’s replacement.

“We wanted to feel what the community wanted in a police chief. We put out a survey on the town’s website and we got a few of those back, said Mayor Michael Locklier. “We established the committee of seven (people) then we went through the whole process.”

Captain Young has been with the MCPD for four years, served as the department’s interim chief for six months in 2022, and has about 30 years of law enforcement experience.

There will be several challenges awaiting the soon-to-be Chief Young when he takes command.

“I want a strong leadership-minded person who can take the department to the next level as far as detective work and as far as the 21st-century electronics. Right now we are having a hard time hiring. Right now we are ten (officers) short. I want somebody that can be innovative in how to recruit,” said Mayor Locklier.

Captain Young will be sworn into office on Tuesday at Moncks Corner Town Hall during a Town Council meeting at 6 p.m.