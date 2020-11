SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An accident on I-26 westbound near exit 194 is blocking all lanes Wednesday night, according to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

The SCDOT says that the accident occurred around 8:07 p.m.

SCDOT cameras at nearby exits show traffic both directions being impacted by the incident.

We will provide updates as more details become available.