Traffic stop leads to police chase in Goose Creek late Friday evening

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A police chase late Friday night ended with dozens of law-enforcement in the middle of the road and one suspect taken to jail.

The chase ended on St. James in front of Zaxby’s.

“It was around midnight Friday night, we stopped the suspect for a moving violation,” said Capt. James Geiger with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened a few miles away on Highway 52 near the Taco Bell.

The chase took off down 52 and onto St. James Avenue, where numerous other police officers and deputies joined the chase.

The tires on the vehicle went flat and the driver’s side window was shattered with glass on the ground.

Highway 176 was shut down in both directions for a period just after the vehicle stopped.

The suspect, later identified as Kendall Myers, was handcuffed, arrested and taken to jail. At this point, he is facing charges of a moving violation and failure to stop for a blue light.

“It could’ve been a ticket, but he ended up going to jail; It was something that didn’t need to happen, but he chose to take it that direction,” said Capt. Geiger.