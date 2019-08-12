Train crash in Moncks Corner; Police investigating cause

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Here’s what we know right now. This morning around 10:30 AM an Amtrack train crashed into a truck.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Police tell us the 2016 dodge truck belonged to a 60-year-old man. He was transported to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Robert Grantham, a retired locomotive engineer, witnessed the scene. After many years working on trains, he claims accidents like this are common.

“I was not surprised to see what I saw because of my experience with the railroad,” says Grantham. “I’ve seen numerous accidents and witnessed numerous fatalities on the railroad.”

East Main Street is reopened now, but was closed after the incident this morning to clean up the debris.

Moncks Corner Fire Chief Robert Gass claims the reason for the accident is still under investigation.

“Right now everything is under investigation as to how and why, ” says Gass.

No word on when those details will be released, but we will continue to update as they come.