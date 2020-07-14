Trash trouble: Residents in Berkeley County are still dealing with uncollected trash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of residents in Berkeley County continue to be frustrated with how trash pick-up has been handled over the past several weeks.

Those expecting to have their garbage collected have been dealing with issues since July 1st when the company that handles trash in unincorporated Berkeley County changed.

To save money and resolve several previous complaints, the county switched trash pick-up services from Republic Services to Carolina Waste.

“I know we had some concerns with Republic in the past, but we haven’t had our trash picked up in the couple weeks,” said Rachel Foster. “We’ve been spending hours on the phone and it still has

not been picked up.”

Melissa Little, Solid Waste Administrator for Berkeley County Sanitation and Water, said Carolina Waste took over the franchise contract for trash collection on July 1.

It has not been a smooth transition – 27,000 customers have service. Carolina Waste delivered trash bins to most of them and they are still delivering to others.

Republic has been picking up their old bins, but that has not been completed either.

“They are continuing to send drivers out to retrieve the cans that have not been picked up,” said Little.

Also, some trash, like Rachel Foster’s in Nexton, has not even been picked up by either company for a couple of weeks.

Foster said, “We scheduled a bulk pick up and we were told they do not pick up the household trash with the bulk pick up.”

Berkeley County’s contract with Carolina Waste says the company does not have to pick up any trash that is not in your bin.

“We are going to have to take it to the dump ourselves. We’re waiting for a neighbor to lend us a truck so we can take it to the dump because now it’s pretty nasty and we can’t put it in our car,” said Foster.

However, because of the problems, Carolina Waste is going to pick up bagged trash outside bins as well as trash still in Republic bins, at least for the time being.

“We just would appreciate some help getting it resolved,” said Foster

“We’re asking people to still call into our office at 719-2386. Please leave a voicemail; your call will be returned and we’re working as hard as we can to get this straightened out with Carolina waste and Republic,” said Little.

To contact Republic Services – click here. To contact Carolina Waste – click here.