TRASH TROUBLES: New homeowner in Cane Bay says trash hasn’t been collected for weeks

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man living in Can Bay is experiencing some trash troubles at his new home and reached out to News 2 for help.

The new homeowner said he’s had trash piled up in front of his house for weeks now.

“Well, we live in the Hammock’s, the new portion, I believe it’s phase 3,” said Harley Perry, who just wants his trash to be picked up.

Perry said they moved into the home on November 29th, but he ordered trash pickup from Republic Services early. He sent us a copy of his payment from November 19th.

“…and as of today, we have no pick up from them.”

He’s tired of the trash piling up.

A neighbor down the street did not want to go on camera, but said he has not had his trash picked up from Republic yet either, even though he has also paid to begin service.

“Republic Services is responsible. I’ve made multiple phone calls to them; they initially said they couldn’t find the road so I went ahead and took pictures and photos of all the cross streets – again to no avail – they didn’t pick anything up on the 3rd, the 10th, or the 17th.”

We reached out to Republic Services to find out when the trash would be picked up. The lady who answered said they can only talk to their customers about that.

“I don’t have any concerns with the actual gentlemen or women who pick up the trash, it’s the logistics about the whole system with Republic Services.”

Perry says all he’s asking is for the company to come remove his trash.