BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that left two dead early Sunday morning on I-26.

Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along I-26, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

The crash happened near the 197 mile marker, just two miles west of Summerville.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a Mazda sedan was traveling west on I-26 in the eastbound lane when it struck a Nissan pickup traveling east.

The head-on collision caused the Nissan pickup to overturn.

Both drivers were the sole occupants and were declared dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.