CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash near the Cross area.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV died after his vehicle hit a ditch and overturned Wednesday around 10:05 a.m. near Old Highway 6 and Nicholas Drive.

The driver was traveling west on Old Highway 6 before running off the right side of the roadway before striking the ditch.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.