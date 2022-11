BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that killed a pedestrian in Berkeley County.

Cpl. David Jones said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road when a Lincoln Town Car headed southbound struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver of the Lincoln was not injured, Jones said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

SCHP is investigating the crash.