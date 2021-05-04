Troopers investigating deadly crash on SC 41 in Berkeley County

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Berkeley County.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north on SC 41 near Farewell Corner Road (about three miles south of Jamestown) around 5:00 a.m. when it traveled left of center and struck a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Cobalt, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the driver of the Silverado was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!