BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is looking for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Berkeley County.

According to SCHP, the crash happened Monday around 1:10 a.m. on Highway 52 near Kelton Road.

The driver of the vehicle struck two pedestrians and then fled the scene. One pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash, troopers said.

The vehicle is believed to be a silver 2003 to 2015 Nissan Titan that should be missing its driver-side mirror and have front-end damage as a result of the crash.

Troopers said the vehicle was last seen traveling west on Highway 52 toward St. Stephen.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCHP at 843-953-6010.