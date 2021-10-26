Troopers seek public help in locating College Park Road hit and run suspect

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for any information concerning a hit and run that happened October 23 in Goose Creek.

The hit and run collision occurred around 11:46 p.m. on College Park Road near the Blue Lizard Bar, according to troopers.

The suspect was driving a 2007-2012 model of either the Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner SUV. The color of the vehicle is unknown.

The vehicle reportedly left the scene headed east toward I-26. The public is advised that the vehicle should have damage to the front or right side.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can submit an anonymous tip to SCHP at (843) 953-6010 or 1-800-768-1501. Lowcountry Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at (853) 554-1111.

The public can also dial *HP on their phones, submit information online at 5541111.com, or download the P3 Tips mobile app.