Truck snags powerline, brings down utility pole in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A truck snagged low-hanging powerlines Tuesday afternoon in Berkeley County.

Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol told News 2 a truck was turning into a private driveway off Wimberly Drive when it hit the powerline, causing the utility pole to come down.

College Park Road at Wimberly Drive is shut down and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Dominion Energy crews responded to the scene. They hope to have the repairs completed by 4:00 p.m.

No injuries were reported.