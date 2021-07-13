Two adults, child rescued after waves knocked them off Jet Ski on Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people, including a young child, were rescued on Lake Moultrie over the weekend after they were knocked off a jet ski.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday evening that two adults were on a Jet Ski with a three-year-old when large waves overtook the Jet Ski and flipped all three of them into the water.

The waves also caused the jet ski to float away from them.

All three were about 300 years offshore when the incident happened. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol was near the Watermark restaurant in Bonneau Beach when they heard yelling.

Deputies were able to quickly ride out and save the two adults and the child.

Both adults were wearing lifejackets. Although the child was wearing floaties, the adults were issued a citation because the 3-year-old was not wearing a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

No injuries were reported.